Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$236.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$236.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on CJT. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$275.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their price target on Cargojet to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of CJT opened at C$184.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$198.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$187.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$159.80 and a 52-week high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 44.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.