Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$201.00 at NBF

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price decreased by NBF to C$201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. NBF currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CJT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cargojet to a sector perform rating and set a C$205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$236.18.

Cargojet stock opened at C$184.37 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$159.80 and a 12-month high of C$250.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$198.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$187.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.03%.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$542,587.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

