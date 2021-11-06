Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Cars.com updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.67. 579,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,358. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.75 million, a PE ratio of 170.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 276,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

