Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Cars.com updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.67. 579,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,358. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.75 million, a PE ratio of 170.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CARS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
