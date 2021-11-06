Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. On average, analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $59.55 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $157,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,388 shares of company stock worth $5,698,519. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castle Biosciences stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

