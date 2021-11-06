Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,230 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 69,950 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $19.29 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

