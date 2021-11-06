Castleark Management LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,995 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.29% of Commvault Systems worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

