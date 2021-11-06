Castleark Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.0% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zoetis by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,848,000 after purchasing an additional 438,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $216.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $218.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.28.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.27.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

