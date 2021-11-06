Castleark Management LLC Sells 4,760 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $130,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 17.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 246,175 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,041,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $336.06 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $208.16 and a one year high of $338.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.69 and a 200-day moving average of $280.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.45.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.