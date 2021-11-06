Castleark Management LLC Sells 8,170 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $325,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $314,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,519. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

