Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,216,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSLT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $223,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSLT opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.60 million, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CSLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

