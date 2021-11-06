Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.89.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $122.21 on Wednesday. Catalent has a one year low of $91.87 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $192,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,982,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after buying an additional 335,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after buying an additional 240,541 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after buying an additional 470,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after buying an additional 232,981 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

