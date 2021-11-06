Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Holdings Decreased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,206 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 77.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 46,330 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 37.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

CBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of CBIO opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

