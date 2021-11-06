CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

CTT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 470,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,527. The stock has a market cap of $438.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $12.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 109.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTT. Citigroup downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

