CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $40.19 on Friday. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBIZ stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of CBIZ worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

