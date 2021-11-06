Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTTRY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

