Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott's Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities.

FUN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

FUN stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 469,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,500. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

