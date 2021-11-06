Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

Shares of CE traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.40. 680,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,040. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.90. Celanese has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celanese will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.