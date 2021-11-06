Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celestica also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.350-$0.410 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

CLS traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 464,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,366. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. Celestica has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $11.07.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

