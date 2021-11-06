Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Issues Earnings Results

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. 18,344,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,679,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -251.20 and a beta of 3.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

