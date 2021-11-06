Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Issues Earnings Results

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.
Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. 18,344,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,679,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -251.20 and a beta of 3.02.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.77%.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.
