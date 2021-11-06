Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

CVE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.56. 18,344,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,679,991. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.20 and a beta of 3.02. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

