Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.20 billion-$125.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.06 billion.

CNC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.17. 2,633,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,725. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.00. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In other news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,247 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

