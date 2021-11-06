CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 95.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,001,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,508,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,546,000 after acquiring an additional 198,596 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $9,072,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $23,907,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 124,108.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 70,742 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.67 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

