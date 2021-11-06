Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centerra Gold stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 465,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Centerra Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGAU. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.