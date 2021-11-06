Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of CGAU stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGAU. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
