Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Posts Earnings Results

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Ceridian HCM updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $123.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.48 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.93.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ceridian HCM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Ceridian HCM worth $51,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.