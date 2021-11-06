CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 2,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGGYY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale lowered CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $604.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

