Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.48.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.21.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $375.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.73. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $224.06 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,744,439 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $130,051,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

