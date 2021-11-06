Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Lowered to $400.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.21.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $375.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $426.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.73. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $224.06 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,439 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $130,051,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

