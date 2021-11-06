Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 34,607 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Atkore worth $36,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,994,000 after purchasing an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Atkore by 24.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 270,154 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,142,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 23.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 194,725 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atkore by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $104.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

