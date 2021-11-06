Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 31,282 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,282 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $37,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rollins by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,376,000 after buying an additional 1,094,319 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,881,000 after buying an additional 505,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,961,000 after buying an additional 106,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,520,000 after buying an additional 86,393 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

