Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $35,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,373,000 after buying an additional 82,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Post by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.72. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

