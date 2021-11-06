Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $34.79 Million Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,537,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 403,319 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $34,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after buying an additional 5,475,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,794,000 after buying an additional 448,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after buying an additional 1,502,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,894,000 after buying an additional 820,950 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,544,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,017,000 after buying an additional 251,035 shares during the period.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.