Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of CLDT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.91. 246,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLDT shares. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

