Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.39.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15. Chegg has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Chegg by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Chegg by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Chegg by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Chegg by 6.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.