Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 5,321.74%.

CHK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.82. 1,104,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,160. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

