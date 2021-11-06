Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 5,321.74%.
CHK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.82. 1,104,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,160. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.
Chesapeake Energy Company Profile
Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.
