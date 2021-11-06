Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,804,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,491,000 after buying an additional 4,343,761 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,427,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,788,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

