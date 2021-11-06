Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.050-$6.250 EPS.

CPK stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.44. The stock had a trading volume of 49,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $137.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average of $123.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

CPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,468 shares of company stock worth $325,891. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.