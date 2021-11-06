Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. On average, analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $316.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.43. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

