Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $3.96. Chimerix shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 131,349 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

The company has a market cap of $492.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 57.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 330,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chimerix by 17.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 91,306 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 216.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

