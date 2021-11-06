ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $249.69 million for the quarter.

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

