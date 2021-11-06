Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHP.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.41.

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$15.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.84. The firm has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$12.53 and a 12 month high of C$15.31.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

