Christine Yoon Oh Sells 10,000 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $12.55 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OP Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $8,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 58,809 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 16.5% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 411,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 58,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 44,264 shares during the last quarter.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

