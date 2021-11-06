ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, October 8th.

ChromaDex stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $424.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.65.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 4,922.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ChromaDex by 115,990.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

