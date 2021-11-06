CIBC Lowers WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$10.50

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 target price on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.61.

Shares of WELL stock opened at C$6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.46. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$6.40 and a 52 week high of C$9.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.21.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

