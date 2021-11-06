CIBC Trims Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Target Price to C$16.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 price target (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.93.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$834.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.57. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$10.31 and a 1 year high of C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.0799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

