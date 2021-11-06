Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.45

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.45 and last traded at $61.16, with a volume of 16371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,669 shares of company stock worth $2,376,989 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

