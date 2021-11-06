Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.