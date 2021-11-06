Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,784,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Citigroup by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after buying an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

