Citigroup Raises Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $95.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LYFT. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.23.

Shares of LYFT opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. Lyft has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,827 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Lyft by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,701 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 29,988 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lyft by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

