Citigroup Upgrades MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to Neutral

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Citigroup upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTUAY. HSBC raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.26. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $97.43 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.52.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

