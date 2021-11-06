Citigroup Upgrades MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTUAY. HSBC raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.26. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $97.43 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.52.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

