Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $89.86

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $89.86 and last traded at $95.98, with a volume of 18917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

